Sheikh Mohammed shared a video on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, August 28

Dubai: As the UAE marks the fifth Emirati Women’s Day on August 28, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared his message to celebrate the occasion.

He shared a video on his social media platforms and celebrated the achievements and contributions of Emirati women across all fields.

"On Emirati Women's Day, which falls on August 28 of each year, we celebrate mothers, sisters, wives and daughters," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

This year’s theme

This year the theme is ‘Women, Icons of Tolerance’. This year, the aim is to highlight and promote the values of tolerance, which is a national priority.

The theme was set by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Sheikha Fatima launched Emirati Women’s Day in 2015 to recognise and celebrate the role of women in the country.

Embassy of the UAE in Washington celebrates the occasion

The Embassy of the UAE in Washington, DC, US started the celebrations by posting videos on Instagram of inspiring Emirati women throughout the week, highlighting the crucial role they play in society.

On August 24, they posted a video featuring Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai.

“When we look at the workforce at Expo 2020, it’s more than 50 per cent women,” Al Gargawi said in the clip.

Another video posted on August 25, featured the first Emirati ballerina, Alia Al Neyadi.

A clip featuring Yasmin Baker, the first Emirati aerialist was also posted on the account.