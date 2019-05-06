Lionel Messi Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Football superstar Lionel Messi is leading a new video campaign that seeks to promote the hosting of World Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The FIFA world player of the year was chosen as the global ambassador for the event in 2016 but is being featured for the first time in a film designed to spread awareness about the upcoming exposition.

In the 60-second clip that was released on Sunday, the famous Barcelona footballer is shown connecting with people around the world through the sport’s universal language, as they keep the Expo 2020 ball airborne through teamwork.

Image Credit: Supplied

The video was shot in different locations, showing people of different nationalities kicking the Expo 2020 ball from one place to another.

Lionel Messi kicking the Expo 2020 ball. Image Credit: Screenshot/ Expo 2020 video

Among the places featured are the UAE, India, United Kingdom and Kenya.

The Expo 2020 ball lands in India. Image Credit: Screenshot/Expo 2020 video

“As undoubtedly one of the world’s greatest footballers, Lionel Messi embodies Expo 2020’s global role as a facilitator of new ideas, innovation and progress. The new campaign video uses football to show that when we connect and collaborate, we can build a brighter tomorrow together,” said Sanjive Khosla, deputy chief for sales and marketing, Expo 2020 Dubai.

The video was produced by a team of various nationalities, with the music featuring an Arabic melody and a call for togetherness in an African dialect.

The Argentinian athlete who plays for FC Barcelona has been named FIFA world player of the year four times. He has won a record-tying five Ballon d'Or awards for best football player globally and a record five European Golden Shoes for scoring the most goals in a year.