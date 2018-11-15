Baverstock said: “Through certain times of the day, the turtles will pop out to take a breath of air and the tag will then send a reading to us, telling us where these turtles go. Over a period of many years, we get the opportunity to find out which areas are more frequently visited by these turtles. We do know that past the Palm Jebel Ali, there are a lot of large adult green sea turtles. We have found out that there are sea grass beds there, which is a very important area for them.”