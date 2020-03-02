Motorists will get accident alerts and be advised of alternative routes

Traffic gridlock at the roundabout near Al Taawun mall at Sharjah. Traffic congestion has increased in Ramadan, especially close to iftar time when motorists hurry to their destinations, police say. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have launched a new service to enable motorists to get live traffic broadcasts via Instagram and Facebook, so that they can avoid jams.

Live broadcast summaries in English and Arabic start from 6am daily and inform motorists of trouble spots using live footage of roads beamed into the police operation room. If there is an accident, motorists will be informed of the location and advised on which alternative routes to take.

Sharjah Police launch live traffic updates on Instagram and Facebook Sharjah Police

The service started as a voice clip on January 25 but after two weeks developed into a live broadcast.

At the end of every broadcast one road safety tip will be introduced to encourage motorists to drive carefully.