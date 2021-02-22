Saif Humaid Al Falasi (left), Group CEO, ENOC and Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director-Retail, at the Unveiling of ENOC’s ‘Service Station of the Future’ whose design is inspired by the UAE’s national tree, the ghaf, at the Expo 2020 site on Monday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Merging Emirati tradition, technology and innovation, an innovative service station was unveiled on Monday at the Expo 2020 site.

Enoc Group, the official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, opened the ‘Service Station of the Future’ that will support the logistical needs of Expo 2020s fleet ahead of the global event and will serve the general public at District 2020, the smart human-centric community that will become Expo’s physical legacy. Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

According to Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, the service station received the LEED platinum certification, an internationally recognised building certification system from the US Green Building Council. LEED verifies that designs and buildings have been built considering factors that improve performance based on metrics such as energy savings, water efficiency and carbon emissions.

“To get LEED certification, the service station has proven that it is sustainable as well as energy and water efficient. ENOC even exceeded the requirements by securing 93 points, thereby making it the first service station in the world to obtain a LEED platinum certification,” Al Falasi told Gulf News.

UAE’s national tree

The service station is inspired by the rich UAE heritage in the form of its national tree, the Ghaf. The service station has multiple sources of energy — traditional hydrocarbon sources to solar as well as wind turbine for — power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy.

According to ENOC, more than 43,000 square metres of carbon fibre — a light, eco-friendly material that is three times stronger and five times lighter than steel — has been used to build the 133-multilayer canopy frame. The frame structure houses a clear, innovative leaf-shaped ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) cushion canopy, which is 100 per cent UV ray-protected and corrosion-proof, and illuminated with more than 3,800 LED light modules. The nine tree designs that support the station were built from another 22,500m2 of carbon fibre.

Free EV charging

In line with Dubai’s vision in promoting green energy, the ‘Service Station of the Future’ will also provide free charging to all non-commercial EV (electric vehicle) customers registered in the EV Green Charger Initiative until December 31, 2021. The move is line with Dubai Plan 2021 aimed at transforming Dubai into a “smart, sustainable and innovative city in managing its resources, improving quality of life, and consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model for a green economy.”

Green energy sources

To generate clean energy the service stations has 283 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels that generate 143 MWh of solar power every year, and a 25-metre wind turbine that generate 12.7 MWh of wind energy annually.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Through its use of cutting-edge technology and integrated energy, ENOC’s Service Station of the Future reimagines what a service station can be, embodying Expo 2020s vision of inspiring new ideas for a brighter future, as we bring the world together for a truly global celebration of human innovation and ingenuity.”

Filtration technologies

The service station also uses carbon filtration technologies to recycle and reuse grey water for irrigation. It is also equipped with drinkable air units that use ozonation techniques to convert water molecules from humidity in the air into drinkable water for staff on-site.

For enhanced safety, the station uses advanced fuel management and gauging systems that continuously monitor the integrity of the tanks, providing 24-hour leak detection coupled with turbine pump interface monitoring systems.