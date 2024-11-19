DIEZ’s consolidation covers Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) – the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation. Since its establishment in 2005, DSO has become the platform for thousands of innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups, and multinational companies, including Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Henkel, Orange, Wacker, W Motors, and Schneider Electric, among thousands of other companies.

In addition, DSO has partnered with several globally renowned organisations to bring healthcare and academic institutions to the community, including Fakeeh University Hospital and Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai.

In its commitment to provide a holistic community, the 7.2-square kilometre hi-tech park features residential areas, lifestyle areas, retail spaces, F&B outlets, hotels, parks, leading educational institutions, a tennis hub, and four mosques, among many other offerings.

DSO is also home to Dubai Digital Park (DDP), the first integrated smart city of its kind in Dubai. DDP represents a holistic smart solution-enabled community spanning an area of 150,000 square metres, comprises 47,000sqm of fully occupied office space, 17,000sqm of retail units, 235 smart residential apartments and more than 5,000sqm of ready-made and plug and play offices.

In line with its position as a hub for knowledge innovation, DSO completed a 10,000-square-metre student accommodation complex, comprising four buildings with fully furnished units of varying sizes, which can accommodate more than 450 students from across the nation. The complex includes retail shops, F&B outlets, recreational common areas, and study halls for the students. The entire facility offers free Wi-Fi access, in addition to complementary transportation for students between the complex and their universities and several shopping centres.

In November 2021, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, launched the Dubai Programme to Enable Drone Transportation.

In line with its status as a hub for innovation and knowledge and the Dubai Master Plan 2040, DSO joined the Dubai Program to Enable Drone Transportation to promote the development and adoption of cutting-edge technologies in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

In line with its role in the programme, DSO hosts a unique pilot area for innovators and related entities from the UAE and abroad to develop and test new drone solutions and transform them into effective services that improve people’s lives and help achieve national economic goals.

Building on this, and in a unique public-private partnership that raises Dubai’s global competitiveness as a hub for advanced technologies and smart applications, DSO and Fakeeh University Hospital have successfully completed the first trial of medical delivery via drones.

Moreover, DSO has hosted the groundbreaking three-week long Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone delivery trials conducted by Jeebly LLC, a leading UAE-based logistics service provider and Skye Air Mobility, India’s largest SaaS based autonomous drone delivery company.