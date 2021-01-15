London's Heathrow Airport. For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The United Kingdom has updated its travel advice for tourists travelling to the UAE with new information about pre-departure COVID-19 test requirements, the British Embassy in the UAE has notified.

According to the latest update, tourists and visitors travelling from or through the UK and arriving in Dubai after 8am on January 16 (Saturday) must have a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test which was taken no more than 96 hours before departure. The certificate must be presented at check in.

UK’s foreign travel advisory says, “Dubai residents travelling to Dubai from or through the UK still have the option to either present a negative COVID-19 PCR test on departure from the UK, which was taken a maximum of 96 hours before departure or to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai airport. Those tested on arrival will have to isolate pending the result of the COVID-19 PCR test. Travellers may also be required to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai regardless of whether they were tested before departure.

It says travellers to Abu Dhabi from the UK must have carried out a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of departure and received a negative result and will also be required to undertake a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival. Travellers entering Abu Dhabi are also required to wear a government-provided wristband, complete a minimum 10-day period of self-isolation or quarantine and, depending on the length of their stay, have up to two further COVID-19 PCR tests on day 6 and 12 after their arrival

“If departing from Abu Dhabi to the EU and UK, you will need to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 96 hours prior to your departure. This no longer applies for travel from Dubai to the UK,” it notes.

“If you’re travelling from the UAE to other countries that require a negative COVID-19 PCR test before arrival, you must have a negative test result within 96 hours of your departure from the UAE,” it adds.

Residents returning to Dubai still need to get approval before travelling. Those returning to other parts of the UAE no longer need to get approval, it points out.