Shri Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, at the Constitution Day Of India event on 26th November, 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai marked the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on Wednesday by reminding expats about their fundamental duties as Indian citizens.

Around 200 Indians including members of various community groups and students attended the function held at the mission’s auditorium.

Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul administered the preamble of the constitution to the audience and read out the message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

“This is the fifth Constitution Day and it is also the 70th year of adopting the constitution,” said Vipul. “We are also remembering Baba Saheb BhimRao Ramji Ambedkar who was the architect of the constitution.

“The constitution has worked very well for the Indian democracy... the unity in diversity of India and the dignity of individuals are two things that the constitution has given us.”

Duties vs rights

“In the constitution there are fundamental rights and fundamental duties. We have to focus a lot more on fundamental duties. If we all do our duties, then the rights of others will automatically get realised. These are also in one sense, universal duties and applicable to Indians living anywhere in the world,” he added.

The Consul General said more events focused on various other aspects of the constitution would be organised in the next year.

Vipul also donned the role of quiz master asking questions based on the constitution to the audience and presenting the winners with a copy of the constitution.

Prof Dr Geetanjali Chandra, head of the law department at Amity Law School in Dubai, delivered a speech on constitution and fundamental duties of every Indian citizen.

“The future of India lies in acting, implementing and invigorating compliance with fundamental duties enshrined in article 51A of the constitution,” she said.

From respecting women and promoting communal harmony to protecting monuments and providing basic education to children, the Indian Constitution has envisaged fundamental duties of Indian citizens which many are not aware that they are constitutionally bound to do, she pointed out.

A group of law students said they got more knowledge about the constitution during the function.

“Being law students, celebrating this day, which is also Law Day, is something that gives a sense of honour for us. Considering that we have grown up here, we feel that we need to show a much bigger affinity to the constitution,” said Fathima Nazneen.

A documentary on the making of the Indian constitution was screened. Also displayed was a reprint of the original copy of the constitution and details of how it was adopted in the constituent assembly, along with art work and calligraphy.

10 duties enshrined in Indian Constitution

- Abide by the constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the national flag, and national anthem

- Cherish and follow the noble ideals which inspired national struggle for freedom

- Uphold and protect the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India

- Defend the country and render national service when called upon to do so

- Promote harmony and the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of India transcending religious, linguistic and regional or sectional diversities; renounce practices derogatory to the dignity of women

- Value and preserve the rich heritage of composite culture

- Protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife and have compassion for living creatures

- Develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform

- Safeguard public property and abjure violence

- Strive towards excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity so that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavours and achievement