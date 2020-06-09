Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

It will be a hot day across the UAE today, with partly cloudy skies at times, and "a chance of convective clouds formation eastward by the afternoon, accompanied by rainfall," according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.

Partly cloudy weather and rain are expected in areas around Fujairah.

Rain was also reported in parts of Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, yesterday evening.

Warm breeze in the day, is expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times westward especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand," said the weather bureau.

In internal areas, temperature highs are expected to reach 42 – 47°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 378-43°C, and 34-39°C in the mountainous regions.

The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 47.4°C

Humidity across the UAE's interal areas and coastal areas will hit 85-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM humidity will increase during the night and Wednesday morning "over some coastal and internal areas with the chance of fog and mist formation especially Westward".

Fog was also reported in many areas, early on Tuesday morning.