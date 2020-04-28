Rainy weather to continue in the coming days, intensifying over the weekend, says NCM

Dubai skyline on a cloudy day. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Overcast skies and rainy weather is expected on Tuesday. The National Centre of Meteorology has confirmed that today's weather will be: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over scattered areas, with a chance of some rainfall."

Light rain was reported in Al Ain and other parts of Abu Dhabi early on Tuesday.

Parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, are expected to receive scattered rainfall in the day, according to a detailed weather map that was shared on the NCM website. And, the mountains of Jebel Jais will receive heavy rainfall.

The weather pattern is expected to continue over the coming days, intensifying on the weekend.

Today's rain will cause a slight dip in temperatures across the country. In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 40-43°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-40°C, and 20-24°C in the mountainous regions.

Winds will blow dust and sand across the country. "Moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, are expected to blow across the country through the day, causing blowing sand & dust, with a speed of 20 – 30 reaching 40 km/hr," according to NCM's forecast for the day.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to be moderate and reach a maximum of 60-70 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas and 50 per cent in the mountainous regions.

The sea is expected to be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.