Ajman: Two women who were drowning were rescued from the sea off Ajman beach on Saturday evening.

The Ajman Civil Defence rescued the women, who were of Sudanese and Pakistani nationality .

A report came in of the two drowning women and the Maritime division swung into action. The Sudanese woman, who was swimming off the beach, was pulled into the deep after she fell into a hole formed by tidal factors. When she wasn’t able to navigate her way back, her Pakistani friend went to her to save her but could not – they both began to sink.

The rescue team managed save the Pakistani woman, who is in stable condition; the Sudanese woman had lost consciousness and was given first-aid on the beach.

Both were then taken to Shaikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman for treatment.

The Ajman Civil Defence urged beachgoers to avoid going into the sea during unstable weather conditions and to be cautious while swimming, particularly during high tide. They also asked people to stay out of prohibited areas.