Dubai: UAE students ace A-level results with many students achieving A* grades in their post COVID-19 A-levels examinations which were conducted after a gap of two years.

Schools across the UAE shared on Thursday details of their students who showed outstanding results in the exams

Dubai British School Emirates Hills (DBSEH) for one announced outstanding A level results of its students. Eighty-two per cent of the school’s pupils achieved A* to B. Over a quarter of all student entries were awarded an A*. The BTEC results at DBSEH looked great as well with 88 per cent of grades being a starred Distinction (D*), the highest possible grade which carries the same UCAS points as an A* at A-levels, enabling these students to move on to the great universities.

Following the students’ results, they will be heading to top universities o UK such as the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics, Imperial College London, University College London, the University of Warwick and the University of Groningen. Millie, one of the star achievers from DBSEH is going to Liverpool Hope University to study Sport Science. “I am really excited and happy with my results,” she said.

Students’ plans

Aarnav who got three A*s said he is heading to London School of Economics to study finance while Jasmine who got 3A*’s and an A, is heading to study Chemistry at the University of York.

Rebecca Coulter, principal, Dubai British School Jumeirah Park (DBSJP)

said: “We are thrilled with the inaugural A Level and BTEC results. Our students have achieved 100 per cent pass rate and an incredible 40 per cent of our students achieved top A*-A grades. As a fully inclusive school, we are extremely proud of all that our students have accomplished and look forward to their continuing success in their chosen pathways at the world’s top universities.”

Penny Shevlin from the school achieved A*AA, Bernat Szabo scored A*A*A in his A level subjects. DBS Jumeirah Park head girl, Ellie Beck Martin, achieved D*D* (A*A* equivalent at A Level) in BTEC Performing Arts, along with an A in A Level Art while Alice Crawley achieved D*D*D* (A*A*A* equivalent at A Level) in Level 3 BTEC Performing Arts.

Brighten College

Another school that recorded outstanding A Level results is Brighton College Abu Dhabi where more than half of the pupils achieved A* to A grades. Many from the school also achieved A* to B grades in this year’s examinations. Beside, the school announced that the value-added score that pupils have achieved this year is (+0.819).

The College’s head pupil, Ashna Chaturvedi has been accepted by Oxford University to study law and for the first time ever, two Brighton College Abu Dhabi pupils, Rand Farhan and Parineeta Gupta, will go on to study dentistry at the University of Leeds and the University of Liverpool in the UK.

Salma Mohammed shares happy moments with her family

Helen Wilkinson, Head Mistress of Brighton College Abu Dhabi said, “We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2022 for their resilience, focus and determination which is exemplified by these richly deserved results. Having sat public exams for the first time since 2019, this positive increase in results that our pupils have achieved this year is a true testament to their hard work and dedication.”

She added: “Not only have our pupils achieved outstanding results, but they are also well-rounded Brightonians whose contributions to our own community, and to the world beyond our walls, have been a privilege to encourage and applaud. We congratulate them all, and our excellent staff who have helped them to achieve these impressive results through their creativity and passion for education.”

Brighton College Al Ain students also came out with excellent A Level results.

The College’s pupils secured offers at leading universities around the world and 70 per cent of them are going to study at Russell Group institutions in the UK. Ten per cent of all examinations sat by pupils from the school resulted in the highest A* grade. Four in every ten of this year’s cohort have been awarded A* to An examination grades and over six in every ten pupils have achieved A* to B grades.

Sara Kidhar from Brighton College Al Ain reacts after she got 3A*

One of the star achievers Sara Kidher has achieved A*A*A* in English, Chemistry, and Biology and is heading to Leicester University which was recently ranked second in the UK for world-leading clinical Medicine research and is one of the UK’s top five Shanghai-ranked medical institutions to read Medicine.

Head Master of Brighton College Al Ain, Scott Carnochan said: “In a year which has seen our pupils return to formal examinations after two years of centre assessed grades, I am hugely impressed with the outstanding results that our pupils have once again achieved. When you realise that these pupils have not had the opportunity to sit their GCSE examinations, and therefore have not faced public examinations, it makes their achievements even more impressive. Today we not only celebrate our top achievers, but we also celebrate many other A Level success stories which we are equally thrilled with. Given the way this cohort has so conscientiously applied themselves to their studies, it is unsurprising, yet enormously impressive all the same, that they have secured such a high number of places to study at leading universities around the world.”

Kateryna Golovko celebrates her A-levels results with family

He added: “I am enormously proud of everything our pupils and teachers have achieved and I congratulate them on these impressive results which are testament to the outstanding teaching and care provided by our school community.

GEMS Education

GEMS Education said more than 1,300 pupils from 18 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completed nearly 4,000 A-levels, with over 20 per cent of its students achieving an A* grade. Across schools, over 32 per cent of entries achieved A* to A grades, with 55 per cent recording A* to B grades.

Students, parents and staff of GEMS schools on Thursday celebrated the outstanding results which beat its 2019 records.

GEMS Wellington Academy — Al Khail saw 65 per cent of its entries achieving A* to B, GEMS Metropole School — Motor City saw 37 per cent of its entries achieving an A*to A, GEMS Winchester School — Jebel Ali, also saw 20 per cent of its entries achieved an A*.

Egyptian student, Michael Refa, from GEMS Wellington Academy, Silicon Oasis — WSO who took four subjects this year and got A*s in three subjects said: “I am really happy with my achievement. I did A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. I took an EPQ as well.”

Refa said he could not have achieved his success without the help of his A-level teachers. “I have no idea what I’ll specialise in, but from my work experience, I honestly feel like the surgical aspects of medicine are what I feel passionate about because of the manual dexterity that surgeons have.”

Korean student from Dubai’s Jumeirah College, Seojune Park, is another A-level achiever. Park gained four A* grades and has plans to study Acturial Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science.