Dubai: Dubai Hosts Vital Workshop in Partnership with WHO and UNICEF to Bolster Healthcare System Against Violence

Dubai: In a collaborative effort aimed at fortifying the nation’s healthcare system in response to violence, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) conducted an insightful workshop in association with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

From September 26 to September 28, Dubai played host to the comprehensive three-day “National Workshop on Strengthening Health System Response to Violence,” as announced by the Ministry on Thursday.

The primary objective of this workshop was to devise a strategic action plan addressing prevailing national trends while aligning with the objectives outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as addressing the priorities defined within the national legislation framework.

Esteemed participants in this crucial event included senior officials such as Dr. Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, along with representatives from various health authorities, strategic partners, and experts from both the WHO and the UNICEF.

“The primary objective of the workshop was to formulate an action plan that would reinforce the role of the health system within a comprehensive, multi-sectoral national response to violence, in line with the best practices and WHO guidelines. The plan takes into consideration analysing the current situation, in close coordination with strategic partners, to identify the most effective priority actions,” the ministry stated.

Advanced healthcare

In his opening remarks at the workshop, Dr Al Rand emphasised that MoHAP is committed to aligning its programmes with the nation’s strategic vision for health.

“Prioritising health and community well-being, the Ministry is dedicated to delivering top-tier healthcare to individuals, adhering to international standards of excellence. Additionally, in partnership with relevant authorities, the Ministry will continue to uphold and promote the health rights of women and children to achieve sustainable development objectives.”

International collaborations

Dr Al Rand stressed that MoHAP is keen to organise such collaborative events to foster constructive international and local partnerships and enhance healthcare services in the country. These initiatives, he emphasised, are crucial for improving the efficiency of the health system and bolstering the nation’s competitive standing in the field of healthcare.

MoHAP’s key government partners in this endeavour include the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Community Development, the Emirates Health Services, Emirates Schools Establishment, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Sharjah Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Establishment, and the UAE University in addition to other stakeholders.