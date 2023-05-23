Dubai: Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi has been named one of Fast Company Middle East’s ‘Most Creative People in Business 2023’ in the ‘Bringing Good Things to More People’ category.

As well being President of American University of Sharjah and leading her self-founded Kalimat Publishing Group, Sheikha Bodour’s achievements including becoming the second woman and first Arausm President of the International Publishers Association (IPA) in 2021–2022, starting PublisHer, a global initiative to empower women to penetrate the male-dominated senior ranks of international publishing, and establishing the Kalimat Foundation to give war-displaced and visually impaired children vital access to books and reading, among others.

Accepting the award, Sheikha Bodour said: “I’m very humbled and more than a little surprised by this recognition. For me, creativity is making something where there was nothing, and if I have done that in a way that finds solutions to problems, I’m delighted. Steve Jobs said something like only people crazy enough to think they can change the world actually do so, and that’s true. You need to think differently to make a difference, and that’s something I believe all the award nominees have in common.”

Uplifting publishing

Sheikha Bodour established the Emirates Publishing Association in 2009, a non-profit trade association dedicated to developing the UAE’s publishing industry. She earned the EPA its membership of the International Publishers Association (IPA) in Geneva, which is still majority-led by Western publishers. She piloted various IPA committees and initiatives before being elected vice-president (2019–2020).

In 2019, she forged a partnership between the IPA and UAE-based philanthropy entity Dubai Cares, called the Africa Publishing Innovation Fund (APIF). From 2020 to 2022, the fund invested $800,000 in 18 projects to promote indigenous languages, literacy, education, library access, and accessible book publishing for visually impaired readers. It continues to benefit many thousands of people in 20 countries.

The first year of Sheikha Bodour’s IPA presidency (2021–2022) was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which took an immediate toll on the book industry. She is widely credited with unifying the global publishing community during the pandemic by redefining it as a balanced ecosystem comprising interdependent actors.

Diversity and inclusion

Sheikha Bodour pressed hard for female representation throughout her tenure as president of the IPA, be it on committees, across discussion panels, or in meetings. An expression of her legacy is that she was succeeded by a president and vice-president who are women.

In 2019, Sheikha Bodour set up PublisHer in response to frustration among female publishers about an industry where women were more numerous than men at every level — except at the top. PublisHer has become a platform that gives voice and practical support to help women make their way in the industry.

UNESCO World Book Capital City 2019

Sheikha Bodour had long been determined to win Sharjah the coveted World Book Capital City status, which she succeeded in doing in 2019 thanks to an innovative yearlong programme prioritising inclusivity. In celebration of the honour and to create an enduring legacy, she conceived the House of Wisdom, a cultural hub and library.

Kalimat Foundation