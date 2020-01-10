Dubai: In a tweet on Friday, Dubai Airport issued a travel advisory for passengers flying out of the UAE during the weekend.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted heavy rainfall across the UAE on Friday night which will ease slightly by Saturday night. In light of this, Dubai Airports said in a tweet: "Advisory: Heavy rainfall is expected tonight and may cause flight delays and road congestion.
"Customers travelling tonight or tomorrow morning are advised to leave extra time to reach the airport and to check their flight status on dubaiairports.ae or airline websites."