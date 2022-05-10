Dubai: The UAE Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday an advisory warning Emirati citizens in India about cyclone Asani that is expected to affect many coastal states.
The embassy has urged the Emirati citizens to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities and urged them to contact the embassy in case of emergency.
“The @UAEembassyIndia called on its citizens to exercise caution with the approach of cyclonic storm Asani, from Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and West Bengal, from 11 May 2022 to 13 May 2022, which is expected to last for 3 days,” the mission said in a Twitter post.
“We urge you to follow the safety instructions issued by the Indian authorities and to contact the embassy in emergency cases on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 and register with the @Twajudi service,” it added.
Twajudi is a service provided by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to facilitate communication with UAE nationals abroad.