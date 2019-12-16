Illustrative purposes only: An employee at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has launched a website for residents who wish to apply for a Gold Visa - usually given out for five or ten years to businessmen and/or innovators and professionals.

The portal launched on Monday is more focused on business applicants stating, "The Business Visa allows entrepreneurs the freedom to explore and experiment in the UAE, while securing a future for themselves and their families."

A screengrab of the website launched for Gold Visa applications Image Credit: https://business.goldenvisa.ae/

A 'Gold Residency Visa' or 'Gold Card' grants the holder five or 10-years of residency in the UAE, the renewal of subject to certain terms and conditions. The visa extends to the sponsored family members of the holder as well. The eligible applicants include business people, innovators and professionals in certain fields.

The Gold Card visa process started on May 21 this year, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs announced a target of 6,800 golden visas to be given out by the end of the year.