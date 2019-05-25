In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that, 'The UAE strongly condemns and rejects such acts of sabotage which aimed at destabilising France's security and stability.'' The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering stance against various forms of violence and sabotage which target everyone regardless of religion and race and whatever its origin. It called on the international community to unite to confront this serious scourge and eradicate it from its roots to ensure the security and peace of the world.