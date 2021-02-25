Ras Al Khaimah: Two Emirati brothers, aged 17 and 27, were killed on Thursday in an accident on Emirates Road towards Shaml in Ras Al Khaimah. A third Emirati was seriously injured.
Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the deceased and the injured person were travelling in one car.
Police received a report on Thursday at 5pm saying a vehicle had veered off the road and overturned on Emirates Road.
One of the victims died at the scene, while the other died later in hospital.
Brigadier Al Naqbi said police patrols and a national ambulance team attended the scene.
Police said the driver had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road and overturn several times.
Brigadier Al Naqbi called on drivers to pay attention while on the road and abide by traffic laws and regulations.