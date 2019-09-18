I’m not worried about future retirement as I actually enjoy work, but I do worry about saving enough to be able to quit my job and start my own thing. I feel like there’s no definitive line on how much savings is actually enough to be able to quit your full time job and do your own thing. I find that it’s a challenge to save money mostly because of rent costs. I think the only way to save would be to buy a small apartment at some point so that can alleviate the rent costs...but then again buying will drain your savings so I guess it depends on a case by case basis.