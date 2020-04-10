Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pexels

Abu Dhabi: A total of 129 persons has been referred to the Public Prosecution for violating the home quarantine period set by competent authorities to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Emirates News Agency reported on Friday.

Director of Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution said that according to the Cabinet Resolution No. / 17 / for the year 2020, violators of home quarantine (for the first time) will be fined Dh 50,000 and the fine may reach to Dh100,000 if repeated.

However, if the offense was found to be repeated for the third time, violators will be prosecuted and face a minimum fine of Dh100,000 or up to three years in jail as per the law.

“In the event that the violator is unable to pay the fine, it will be listed in the criminal online system to get them pay the fine by legal means” he added.

The Director noted that a mechanism has been developed in cooperation with competent health authorities to notify the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution if a violator was found to be infected with the virus. The case will then be upgraded to into a criminal case, in accordance with Federal Law on combating communicable diseases and the Penal Code and legal actions will be taken accordingly.