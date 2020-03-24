Intekhab Shah was killed in a hit and run accident on Saturday

Intekhab Shah was killed in an accident on Saturday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Tributes have been paid to a Gulf News motorcycle delivery driver who was killed in a hit and run accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Intekhab Shah, 44, originally from Mumbai, India, was travelling along Radhat Street towards Rashidiya in the Ras Al Khor area, when he was hit by a car at around 3.30am after finishing his shift.

Intekhab Shah leaves behind a wife and young son Image Credit: Supplied

The driver left the scene but returned two hours later and alerted police.

Shah had worked for Gulf News for eight years since joining in 2012. His line manager Jitendra Adnani, said, “He was a very dedicated and cooperative worker, a team player who achieved his targets, our hearts go out to his family and we would all like to extend our deepest condolences.”