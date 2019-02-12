Exhibits include an Astrolabe, which is an instrument used to measure altitude above the horizon by 10th Century navigators and astronomers, and a compass used by 15th Century Arab cartographer Ahmad Bin Majid. There is also a replica of a pearl necklace dating back 7,000 years and several artworks by numerous Arab and Emirati artists. A replica of a glider designed by German aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal is also on display.