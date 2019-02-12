Sharjah: A bus full of museum exhibits is touring schools in Sharjah as part of UAE innovation month.
The ‘Museums Express’ kicked off last month in Wadi Al Hilo in Kalba and is stopping off at 14 schools through the eastern and central region of Sharjah.
Sharjah Museum Authority’s initiative has three sections ‘innovation, exploration and expression.’
Exhibits include an Astrolabe, which is an instrument used to measure altitude above the horizon by 10th Century navigators and astronomers, and a compass used by 15th Century Arab cartographer Ahmad Bin Majid. There is also a replica of a pearl necklace dating back 7,000 years and several artworks by numerous Arab and Emirati artists. A replica of a glider designed by German aviation pioneer Otto Lilienthal is also on display.