Abu Dhabi: Police have started distributing stickers at all Abu Dhabi checkpoints as part of the authority’s initiative to ensure the safety of road users.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police announced that digital stickers will be placed on vehicles at security points at the entrances of the emirate.
There are currently 12 security points on the main roads that lead towards the entrance of Abu Dhabi, which include:
- Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road
- Ghantoot
- Saih Shuaib
- Umm Al Oush Roundabout
- Rezain
- Suwaihan
- Saih Sadira Bridge
- Hamim
- Al Shuaib
- Al Faqa
- Al Khazna
- Al Ajban
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police explained that the stickers aim to facilitate traffic movement at security points. The stickers contain QR codes that can be scanned from inside the vehicles by the mobile phone’s camera. Once scanned, it then opens educational videos urging drivers to adhere to their contents in order to preserve their safety and others’ safety.
Among the issues highlighted by the awareness videos are the need to give priority to pedestrians who cross the road, leaving an adequate safety distance between vehicles, the dangers of jumping the red light, not allowing children under 10 to sit in the front seats, and adhering to the specified speeds limits on the roads.
What are QR codes?
Quick Response (QR) codes are machine-readable codes consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing URLs or other information for reading by the camera on a smartphone.
Through using a QR code, businesses and establishments can provide another way to aid customers obtain information about itself.