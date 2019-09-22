Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to stop completely before crossing the white line

A stop sign at a crossing. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: REX Shutterstock

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have warned that a Dh500 fine will be slapped against drivers who do not come to a complete halt at stop signs.

The traffic safety campaign #Darab_Alsalama (which means Have a Safe Journey) aims at educating motorists on the rules of stop signs located at various intersections across the emirate.

“Failure to stop may cause serious collisions because drivers do not use the intersections properly,” said Abu Dhabi Police.

Motorists were also cautioned to give way to vehicles on the main roads as well as to vehicles coming from internal and service roads.

According to the traffic rule, the stop sign is located near the white line that requires drivers to stop and look both ways for oncoming traffic before entering the main road.

