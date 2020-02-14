Image Credit: Screengrab

Umm Al Quwain: Police have arrested a motorist for reckless driving and putting the lives of people in danger on a highway in Umm Al Quwain after the driver was spotted driving on the wrong side of the road. The errant driver’s moves were captured on video by another motorist, who posted the video on social media, where it went viral.

The video clip showed the reckless motorist driving along on Al Ittihad road in Umm Al Quwain towards Al Himryah area of Sharjah.

The clip also showed the car’s number plate and the driver’s face.