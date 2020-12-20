Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has offered naming rights of five bus stations to the private sector. These are Al Ghubaiba, Al Satwa, Oud Metha, Union Square and Al Jaffiliya.
The naming rights allow the brand to associate with the heritage and culture of Dubai and mark the first batch under an opportunity with the redeveloped bus stations. The contract has a five-year lock-in period for the brand association. Through this project, RTA provides the private sector a long-term investment opportunity and the chance to develop a platform to reach riders.
The new concept of bus station naming rights stems from the previous Dubai Metro naming rights.
The stations:
Al Ghubaiba Bus Station. Nestled close to the spice and jewellery markets, Al Bastakiya historical area and famous Meena Bazaar. This bus station is a central transport location for residents and tourists alike. The daily footfall at this bus station is 85,000 people.
Al Satwa Bus Station. Al Satwa is a hub for small business, surrounded by street markets that run parallel to Shaikh Zayed Road. The daily footfall at this bus station is 65,000.
Oud Metha Bus Station. This station serves the area around Maktoum Bridge, within proximity to academic institutions, leading hospitals and one of the city’s oldest leisure and sporting areas. Not to mention the residential, entertainment, dining and office establishments as well. The daily footfall at this bus station is 55,000.
Union Bus Station. Located in an area popular for government offices such as Dubai Municipality, the Union Bus Station is a key location within the Deira commercial belt — including Naif, Al Ras, the wholesale markets and some of Dubai’s most famous Middle Eastern fare. The daily footfall at this bus station is 45,000.
Al Jaffiliya Bus Station. A stone’s throw away from the World Trade Centre, Dubai Frame, Dubai Immigration and Zabeel Park, Al Jaffiliya Bus Station is where families and tourists across Dubai come to experience some of Dubai’s most prominent attractions. The daily footfall at this bus station is 45,000.