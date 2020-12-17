Dubai: Platforms of the Dubai Metro stations will now bear numbers rather than end destination names to keep pace with the latest international practices in the transport sector, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday.
The RTA added it is updating Wayfinding Signages and Audio announcements of the metro stations under a plan that started last month and will continue until February next year. The campaign covers outdoor directional signs, smart and electronic public transport systems, and the audio ads on-board the metro carriages. The RTA advised Metro riders to take note of the changes in station names.
“Changing the addressing system of the metro platforms involves designating them with numbers instead of end destination station name. The move is intended to keep pace with the latest international practices of the industry,” said Hasan Al Mutawa, director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency.
He added: “Updating wayfinding signages and audio announcement of the Metro (Red and Green Lines) is progressing according to the plan developed following recent changes in the names of five metro stations. It is imperative to provide accurate information about the stations and their platforms to ease the mobility of riders.”.
Five stations renamed
Recently, the RTA has recently renamed five metro stations. Al Fahidi Station was renamed Sharaf DG following the signing of a new naming rights agreement with Sharaf Group, the owner of Sharaf DG. First Abu Dhabi Bank was renamed Umm Al Sheef, Noor Bank became Al Safa, Damac was changed to Dubai Marina, and Nakheel was renamed Al Khail Station.
The renaming of stations is part of the restructuring of the metro naming rights strategy,” noted Al Mutawa.