Parking will be free from December 1-3, RTA and ITC announce

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority has released work timings for the UAE National Day holidays.

Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Sunday to Tuesday, December 1-3, but the smart centre at the RTA’s Head Office in Umm Al Ramool will stay open 24/7. Paid parking will also be free (except in multi-storey car parks) from December 1-3.

Parking in Abu Dhabi will also be free from December 1-3, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced.

However, the authority called on motorists to adhere to regulations, including that of avoiding parking in resident-only bays between 9pm and 8am. Public buses will follow Friday schedules, the ITC added.

Back in Dubai, the Metro’s Red Line will operate from 5am to 1am, the Green Line will run from 5.30am to 1am and the tram will run from 6am to 1am.

Public buses at main stations, such as Gold Souq will start from 4.25am until 00.29am, and 4.14am to 00.58am at Ghubaiba.

At subsidiary stations, buses will operate at Satwa from 4.45am to 11.03pm, except for C01, which will run around the clock.

At Al Qusais, buses will run from 4:31am to 12:08am, Al Quoz Industrial from 5:05am to 11:35pm, and at Jebel Ali from 04:58am to 11:30pm.

Metro Link Buses will run from 5:00am to 1:10am. Intercity buses at Al Ghubaiba will run around the clock to Al Jubail, Sharjah and from 4.36am to 1am to Abu Dhabi.

At subsidiary stations, the bus service at the Union Square will run from 4:25am to 1:25am, 6.15am to 1.30am at Sabkha Station, 5.35am to 11.30pm at Deira City Centre, 6.13am to 10.23pm at Karama and 5.55am to 10.15pm at Al Ahli Stadium.

External stations will run from 5.30am to 10pm to Sharjah, 4.30am to 11pm to Ajman, 5.23am to 9.29pm to Fujairah and 5.30am to 9.30pm to Hatta.

From Friday 29 November to Tuesday December 3, marine transport will run as follows;

Water Bus at Marina Station will run from 12 noon to midnight, 12.15pm to 5.45pm from Jaddaf to Canal, and from 2.10pm to 7.40pm the water bus will be in service. Dubai Ferry will make five trips between Ghubaiba and Marina starting from 11am, 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 6.30pm.

From Ghubaiba to Sharjah Aquarium from 2pm to 10.30pm, and 2pm to 9pm on the return.

Shaikh Zayed Road Station service times will be from 4pm to 10pm.

Abras won’t run between Ghubaiba and Sabkha in both directions. But the service from Sabkha to Fahidi in both directions will be 10am to 1am, Souq to Bani Yas, 10am to 1am, Bani Yas to Seef 10am to 1am.

Shaikh Zayed Road Abras will be in service from 4pm to 10pm.

Jaddaf to Canal and Wajeha Al Maia will be at 11.05am, 12.35pm, 2.05pm, 3.55pm, 5.20pm, 6.30pm and 8.20pm.

From Marasi to Shaikh Zayed it will be at 11:25pm, 12:55pm, 2:25pm, 4:15pm, 5:35pm, 6:50pm and 8:40pm.

Canal to Jaddaf, Marazi and Al Wajeha Al Maia, will be at 12:15pm, 1:45pm, 3:15pm, 5:05pm, 6:15pm, 7:40pm, and 9:30pm.

From Shaikh Zayed to Marasi the service will be 11:50am, 1:20pm, 2:50pm, 4:40pm, 5:55pm, 7:15pm, and 9:05pm.

Electric Abras will be operating between Dubai Festival City, Bani Yas, and Seef from 4pm to 11:30pm, and at Burj Khalifa from 6pm to 11.30pm. Service between Jaddaf and Festival City will run from 8am to midnight.