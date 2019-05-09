Abu Dhabi Police cautioned drivers in Ramadan not to obstruct the flow of traffic on roads

Abu Dhabi: Residents who drive to mosques for Taraweeh prayers have been warned not to block traffic near mosques during the month of Ramadan.

Abu Dhabi Police said that a Dh500 fine and four black points will be slapped against motorists if they break these four parking rules, which include:

Parking in front of mosques and obstructing traffic flow

Parking the vehicle at intersections and service roads

Parking on pedestrian crossings

Parking in areas designated for taxis

The advisory message was made to deter motorists from illegally parking near mosques, especially during Taraweeh prayers, which is the special prayers offered only during Ramadan after the last obligatory prayers of the day.

Motorists who park in the middle of roads and block traffic do not only cause traffic jams, but also hinders ambulances and other first-responders, such as the Civil Defence.

During Ramadan, it is common practise for police to intensify patrols around parking areas of mosques ina bid to increase security in residential areas, especially in the evening, as well as to prevent traffic violations from occuring.