One car ran a red in Al Rashidiya, while another flipped in Al Khawaneej

Image for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Three people were injured in two separate accidents in Dubai on Saturday, according to a Dubai Police official.

The first incident happened at an intersection in Al Rashidiya during iftar when a vehicle crossed a red light and hit another vehicle.

An official from Dubai Police said the driver wasn’t paying attention.

“One driver was seriously injured and the second suffered moderate injuries. Both were transferred to hospital for treatment,” said the official.

Another driver sustained serious injuries in a separate accident in Al Khawaneej road at 9:09pm on Saturday.

Initial reports revealed that the driver swerved to the left and hit cement barriers before the car flipped.