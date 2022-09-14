Abu Dhabi: The annual Tawdheef exhibition is returning to Abu Dhabi this November with a renewed focus on helping Emiratis develop their careers and connect with leading businesses and organisations in the country.

This year, the exhibition’s main goal is to support young Emiratis in their journey to advance their careers and discover new opportunities in the corporate world and entrepreneurship.

“Tawdheef has always been seen as a recruitment event and while these opportunities will still be available, we want to do much more than that. We want to create a space where Emiratis can come and learn about the latest industry trends, gain insights into upcoming job market opportunities, and network with leading businesses and organisations. This move is all part of our commitment to support career development in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE,” said Fadi Harb, event manager of Informa Middle East.

Tawdheef 2022 New Features

Aligned with the UAE Vision 2021, Tawdheef helps Emirati attendees have the chance to learn about various career paths, receive advice from industry experts, and network with potential employers. Just by signing up, visitors can take advantage of the innovative experiences thoughtfully designed to help them in their career journey through the empowerment stage, pioneer platform, and career preparedness workshops.

Some notable exhibitors include the Central Bank of the UAE, Etisalat, National Marine Dredging Company, Al Fahim Group, and Al Masaood Group, to name a few.

Supporting UAE’s Emiratisation Goals 2026

For private sector companies taking part in the exhibition, Tawdheef is a gateway for them to achieve their Emiratisation goals, in line with the UAE Cabinet’s decision to raise Emiratisation rates in private sector establishments to 10 per cent by 2026.