A typing centre at the Abraj building in Deira, Dubai [Illustrative purposes only] Image Credit: A.K. Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai as a safe and stable international investment destination and the preferred destination for tourism and residency, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and Dubai Tourism have entered into a partnership agreement.

The visas under the purview of this agreement include the 'distinguished guests' and the 'Virtual Working' programmes, ‘Golden Visas’ for investors and retirement visa for retirees.

The Dubai Media Office said in a release, "The agreement will enhance cooperation and communication between the two entities and pave the way for the exchange of expertise, experiences, studies, creative and innovative ideas and field visits..."

The agreement was signed by Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General, GDRFA -Dubai, and Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing. The signing ceremony was held at the head office of GDRFA-Dubai on 12 January and was attended by officials from both government bodies.

The agreement

The partnership agreement will facilitate the issuance of residency permits for investors, entrepreneurs, and retirees, along with other relevant processes, such as application assessment procedures and the issuance of special entry permits to those who are eligible to obtain an investor residency permit.

GDRFA-Dubai and Dubai Tourism will collaborate on online services, providing useful links to various services, along with the necessary authorisation, allowing people to apply for these special residency permits, in addition to online access to applicant data. The two entities will cooperate in providing technical support to these online platforms and services.

GDRFA and Dubai Tourism will work closely to market the programmes covered by the agreement, and will provide information and services that are necessary to issue residency permits and visas. The two entities will also implement joint activities including marketing programmes and share expertise and best practices.

Cruise ships and yachts are also covered by the agreement, which facilitates entry and exit procedures for crews and passengers. GDRFA- Dubai and Dubai Tourism will have additional discussions to better understand the needs of cruise ship and yacht owners, while taking part in joint committees and contributing with meaningful proposals to showcase Dubai as an attractive tourist destination. They will also collaborate through industry events and fairs that will introduce the services offered by GDRFA -Dubai.

The agreement also allows for the training of employees under jointly organised annual training programmes. Every year, Dubai Tourism will also offer two GDRFA employees the opportunity to join a Diploma programme offered by the Dubai College of Tourism free of charge.