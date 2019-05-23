Fritz Venter described as an inspiration who brought endless joy to those he met

Fritz Venter, South African plane crash victim. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Fritz Venter has been named as the South African Honeywell employee who died in last Thursday’s plane crash in Mushrif Park that killed all four people on board.

Britons David Phillips and William Blackburn from Flight Calibration Services Limited (FCSL) were named earlier in the week, but the identity of a third Briton from FCSL is still to be made public.

Venter, who lived in Dubai, leaves behind a wife and daughter. “He was an inspiration and brought endless joy to those who had the privilege of meeting him,” said his family.