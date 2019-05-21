Identities of two others on board have yet to be released

Britons David Phillips and William Blackburn have been named as victims of Thursday's plane crash in Mushrif Park. The identities of two more victims - a Briton and a South African - have yet to be announced. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two of the four victims from last Thursday's plane crash in Mushrif Park were named as British nationals David Phillips and William Blackburn on Tuesday.

A third Briton and a South African have yet to be named.

Former colleagues of Phillips from 83 Squadron Air Training Corps said: "It's with a heavy heart that we have to inform you of the death of our Commanding Officer Flt Lt David Phillips. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family at this tragic time."

Blackburn, 26, worked as a first officer for Flight Calibration Services Ltd. He qualified as a commercial pilot in December 2016. His family paid tribute to a "beautiful soul who touched many hearts."

We are supporting the families of three British people who died following a small aircraft crash in Dubai. They have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time. - British Embassy in Dubai

The four-seater Diamond DA-42 they were travelling in crashed on Thursday while on a mission to calibrate terrestrial navigation systems at Dubai International Airport as part of ongoing runway renovations.

The airport was closed as a precaution from 7.36pm until 8.22pm causing minor delays and some diversions.

Technical malfunction

Initial reports point to a technical malfunction as the cause of the crash but the General Civil Aviation Authority have promised a full and thorough investigation.

US-based firm Honeywell confirmed one of their employees was on board, but the flight was operated by UK-based Flight Calibration Services Limited, who said: “We are shocked and saddened beyond words by the loss of three colleagues and a Honeywell employee in Dubai. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.

“We are working closely with the accident investigation authorities and as yet there is no news as to how this tragic accident happened.

“Customers are asked to contact our operations department as usual and all messages of condolences will be shared with the families.”

Two other victims of the crash have yet to be named.

The British Embassy in Dubai said: “We are supporting the families of three British people who died following a small aircraft crash in Dubai. They have our deepest sympathies at this very difficult time. Our staff are in contact with UAE authorities.”