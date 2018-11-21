Dubai: The fourth edition of the ‘Solidarity Walk’ will take place on December 2 at Mamzar tracks as the UAE celebrates its 47th National Day.
The event, which will begin at 8am, is being organised by Team Sports UAE. Expected to gather more than 500 people, the walk aims to showcase their love, respect and gratitude for the country that has provided equal growth opportunities to people of more than 200 nationalities from across the globe.
The walk will also support the education of orphans through a fund-raising event for Manar Al Iman charity private school. The school has enrolled 800 Syrian children aged between six and 16 years, and is providing free education after their families fled the war-torn country.
Around 100 students from the school will take part in the walk. Donations will be collected through charity boxes placed along the track and they will be given to the school. The Dh50 registration fees will also be given to the cause.
“This is the 4th Solidarity Walk being organised by Team Sports UAE to show gratitude to UAE and it’s leadership. People from all age groups are invited to participate in the walk to mark the UAE’s National Day,” said Meherunnisa, the event director.