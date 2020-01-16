Six dead, 19 injured in Abu Dhabi accident Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Six people died and 19 were injured in a road accident between a bus and a lorry in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning, said Abu Dhabi Police.

The accident happened on Al Raha Beach Road on the outskirts of the capital and was as a result of careless driving.

A video released on Abu Dhabi Police's Instagram page showed two heavy trucks slowing down in the right lane with their hazards on because a car in front appeared to stop, before a bus hit the second lorry from behind.

Six dead, 19 injured in Abu Dhabi accident between a lorry and a bus Abu Dhabi Police

Lt. Col. Mohammad Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Head of Traffic Research Department in the Traffic Department of the External Areas of the Directorate, said, the the operations department in the Central Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi Police received a call at dawn on Thursday, indicating the occurrence of a traffic collision between a truck and a bus.

Immediately ambulances, patrol and rescue teams were sent to the site including mobile hospital, where treatment was provided for injured people, and others were quickly were transferred to different hospitals to receive the necessary treatment, he said.

Traffic was diverted from Shaikh Zayed Bridge towards Al Maqta Bridge, until the scene could be cleared, Lt. Col. Al Hosani said.

Abu Dhabi Police revealed through surveillance cameras in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Centre of Abu Dhabi that the main cause of the accident was the reckless behaviour of the driver of the car in front of the truck who confused its driver, which led the truck stopping in order to avoid hitting it.

Major Abdullah Khamis Al Azizi, Head of Serious Accidents and Investigation Department at the Traffic Department of External Areas in the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, attributed the primary causes of the accident to excessive speed and failure of the bus driver to take into account road conditions.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned of irrational and irresponsible behaviour that leads to confusion and harm, threatening safety on the road.

Major Al Azizi called on drivers and road users to take care and caution, adhere to the prescribed speeds, not get distracted and observe road conditions.