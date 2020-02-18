Those felicitated were part of the UAE Pavilion in several Expo editions

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai honouring Ibrahim Al Abed, Emirati veteranWAM Image Credit:

Dubai: As many as 32 Emirati veterans who organsied and oversaw the UAE Pavilion at several Expo editions hosted by many countries around the world from 1970 in Japan going up to the 2020 show in Dubai were honoured by Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present at the ceremony held at Za’abeel Palace. Some of those felicitated helped promote Expo 2020 Dubai by organising and taking part in the Zayed Charity Marathon.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts made by the Emirati veterans, saying that the UAE, its leadership and people will never forget those who served the nation in all areas locally and internationally.

“You are a candle that lights the way to consecutive generations to receive the banner of volunteering and serve the UAE,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

He praised Emirati youth who are gearing up to host Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event of its kind, adding that he trusts national cadres and their creativity, which will bring Expo to a success.

He highlighted the importance of Expo 2020, which coincides with the country’s golden jubilee celebration of participating in such an international cultural, tourist and economic event, stressing that the UAE will remain a country of giving, love and peace, happiness and humanity.