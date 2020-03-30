Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday reassured citizens and residents about the UAE’s full capability of controlling the coronavirus situation.

During a video call, Sheikh Mohamed was briefed on national efforts to curb the spread of new coronavirus, COVID-19 in the country.