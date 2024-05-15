Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that it had prequalified Takeda Pharmaceuticals' dengue vaccine.

TAK-003 is the second dengue vaccine to be prequalified by WHO. Developed by Takeda, it is a live-attenuated vaccine containing weakened versions of the four serotypes of the virus that cause dengue.

WHO recommends the use of TAK-003 in children aged 6–16 years in settings with high dengue burden and transmission intensity. The vaccine should be administered in a 2-dose schedule with a 3-month interval between doses.

The WHO prequalification list also includes CYD-TDV vaccine against dengue developed by Sanofi Pasteur.