Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai wished the people of the UAE and Muslims around the globe on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
“Eid Mubarak to the UAE and all Muslims... we ask Allah Almighty to shower his blessings and Mercy upon us during this Eid....may Allah accept all of our good deeds,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The first day of Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Thursday in the UAE. The crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal had not been sighted on Tuesday, so Wednesday was declared as the last day of Ramadan according to the Islamic calendar.
Private and public sector employees are enjoying a long weekend off in celebration of Eid. There are COVID-19 guidelines in place across the UAE to ensure safe celebrations of Eid Al Fitr.