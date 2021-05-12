1 of 12
Locked out of their stadium for a year due to the pandemic, Manchester City fans couldn’t resist gathering outside, waiting for the moment they’d be crowned champions for the third time in four seasons.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 12
It was a result not inside the Etihad Stadium but a few miles across Manchester at their fiercest rival and nearest Premier League challenger that confirmed the title was reclaimed on Tuesday.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 12
Manchester United losing 2-1 to Leicester left City with an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 12
Whereas United started the century dominating English football, now City are the force with five titles in 10 seasons.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 12
While United fans gather outside Old Trafford in protest, at City they come to celebrate the 13 years of investment from Abu Dhabi that has transformed the fortunes of a club that was playing in the third tier until 1999 and won two English titles in the previous century - in 1937 and 1968.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 12
Within minutes of the final whistle blowing at Old Trafford - after Caglar Soyuncu’s 66th-minute header sealed the Leicester win that ended United’s hopes of catching City - a ‘Champions’ banner was unfurled over the entrance to the Etihad.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 12
Soon, fans were setting off blue flares and parading small replica Premier League trophies. They will finally be allowed back into the stadium - up to 10,000 of them - to see City collect the real trophy after the final game of the Premier League season against Everton on May 23.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 12
But it’s not the first trophy they have seen City lift this season, with a fourth successive League Cup won in front of around 2,000 spectators at Wembley last month. And they could yet be allowed to witness, likely in Portugal, the team contesting their first Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29 when a treble could be completed.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 12
‘We have missed the fans so much,’ City captain Fernandinho said. ‘We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.’
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 12
Ending Liverpool’s reign as champions gives Pep Guardiola a third Premier League title in four seasons, adding to the trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 12
And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again, just as he did twice leading Barcelona.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 12
‘This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other - this was the hardest one,’ Guardiola said. ‘To come through this season - with all the restrictions and difficulties we’ve faced - and show the consistency we have is remarkable. It is relentless. Every single day, they are there, fighting for success, trying always to be better. They have been so, so resilient.’
Image Credit: Reuters