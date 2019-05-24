Sharjah: Eighty members of the Sharjah Youth Parliament on Thursday called for the development of an app to enable children and parents to report bullying.

The call came during the first session of parliament at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) in Sharjah, organised by Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah — affiliates of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.

Participants at the session said such an app would enable direct communication with psychologists, social workers and education officials. They called for the establishment of an anti-bullying committee and asked for awareness of bullying to be raised through special sessions in schools.

A nationwide bullying watch to monitor and examine reported cases was suggested, as was increasing the level of supervision in schools to provide psychological help to bullied students; the establishment of centres to rehabilitate bullies; the assignment of chosen students to oversee and resolve bullying issues amicably; lessons to teach social skills to interact with all segments of society, and forming an entity to cooperate with the Ministry of Education to train teachers and supervisors to intervene and resolve incidents of bullying.

Afaf Al Marri, Director of Sharjah Social Services Department was in attendance along with Mariam Ebrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Social Education at the Social Services Department; Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of Early Childhood Department at Sharjah Special Education Authority; and Tahir Ahmad Al Mehrazi, Head of Learners Affairs Department at Sharjah Special Education Authority. They participated in a lively discussion with youth parliament members, listened to their ideas, and proposed solutions while answering questions related to bullying.

Fatima Musharbek, Head of the Higher organising committee of Sharjah Youth Parliament, said: “What was interesting was the officials’ great reception to the youths’ suggestions on fighting bullying. This is the core purpose of this kind of event, to involve youth in community issues and have their opinions heard and their solutions taken into consideration and applied if they are feasible.”

The Sharjah Youth Parliament was first launched in 2005, under the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators.