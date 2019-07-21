Shoppers at the Sharjah Expo Centre [File photo] Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

A mega sale will run in Sharjah with up to 80 per cent discount from August 1 to 3 as part of the 'Sharjah Summer Promotions 2019' launched by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI).

The initiative is aimed at reviving trade movement in retail stores and shopping malls, as well as providing shoppers with various purchase options at competitive prices, especially with the approach of Eid Al Adha.

"Through Sharjah Summer Promotions 2019, we are striving to achieve key objectives including, shedding light on Sharjah's touristic milestones and highlighting opportunities and challenges in this sector, so as to enhance Sharjah's position in tourism and economic fields locally, regionally and internationally," said Hanaa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Festival and Exhibitions Department at SCCI.

Al Suwaidi added: "We also aim to support the retail sector as part of our strategy and vision in the Chamber to scale up this important and vital sector. We believe that we can provide this support through Sharjah Summer Promotions 2019, which is full of recreational activities, promotional offers, and exciting discounts."

She revealed that the SCCI has exempted all stores and shopping malls in the Eastern and Central Region from participation fees, according to the directives of Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, the Director-General of SCCI.

"This exemption comes in line with the SCCI's keenness on providing all the support for the retail sector and paving the way for investors in this vital sector to take part in Sharjah Summer Promotions," she noted.