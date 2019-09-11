Sharjah: A six-member gang was arrested on Tuesday after a series of thefts and pickpocketing incidents, Sharjah Police said on Wednesday.
The suspects committed the thefts on Al Wahda Road and in industrial areas.
Following several complaints, police formed a team to track down the suspects, who are of African origin.
Investigations revealed that four of the suspects entered the UAE on a visit visa. The other two were illegal residents.
Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police chief, praised the efficiency of the criminal investigation and detective teams in arresting the culprits.