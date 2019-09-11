Four accused were on visit visa while two were illegal residents

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Sharjah: A six-member gang was arrested on Tuesday after a series of thefts and pickpocketing incidents, Sharjah Police said on Wednesday.

The suspects committed the thefts on Al Wahda Road and in industrial areas.

Following several complaints, police formed a team to track down the suspects, who are of African origin.

Investigations revealed that four of the suspects entered the UAE on a visit visa. The other two were illegal residents.