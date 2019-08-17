Tourists visit the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s landmark Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the biggest in the UAE, welcomed 115,061 guests during Eid Al Adha.

Among 40,824 worshippers, 12,742 of them performed Eid Al Adha prayer, while the number of visitors was 74,237 during the occasion.

The renowned mosque received visitors from inside the country and abroad. They were briefed about the mosque’s architectural elements and engineering designs.

The visitors also learned about the mosque’s role in promoting a culture of tolerance that mirrors the legacy of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s founding father.