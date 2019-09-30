Dubai: NASA has invited Earthlings all over to apply for a chance to be the first to Mars, at least by name, and get a 'boarding pass' as soon as possible. The deadline for registration ends on October 1, 7.59am here in the UAE [September 30, 11.59pm - EST].
You even get "Frequent Flyer" points after you sign up and receive your boarding pass to the red planet. NASA's Mars Rover 2020 is scheduled to start for Mars sometime in July/August 2020. The rover is expected to touchdown in Mars by February 2021.
Your name goes to Mars
When you sign up, the names are reviewed and confirmed after a 'boarding pass' is sent to your email. After this, the Microdevices Laboratory at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will stencil the names on a silicon chip using an electron beam. The microchip will be placed aboard the Mars 2020 rover.
The project is aimed at finding the possibility of a conducive environment for human life on the planet. According to NASA, "The Mars 2020 rover introduces a drill that can collect core samples of the most promising rocks and soils and set them aside in a "cache" on the surface of Mars. The mission also provides opportunities to gather knowledge and demonstrate technologies that address the challenges of future human expeditions to Mars."