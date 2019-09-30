Mars Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: NASA has invited Earthlings all over to apply for a chance to be the first to Mars, at least by name, and get a 'boarding pass' as soon as possible. The deadline for registration ends on October 1, 7.59am here in the UAE [September 30, 11.59pm - EST].

A sample of the 'boarding pass' sent to registered users by NASA Image Credit: NASA/Twitter

You even get "Frequent Flyer" points after you sign up and receive your boarding pass to the red planet. NASA's Mars Rover 2020 is scheduled to start for Mars sometime in July/August 2020. The rover is expected to touchdown in Mars by February 2021.

Your name goes to Mars

When you sign up, the names are reviewed and confirmed after a 'boarding pass' is sent to your email. After this, the Microdevices Laboratory at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory will stencil the names on a silicon chip using an electron beam. The microchip will be placed aboard the Mars 2020 rover.