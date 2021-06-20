Image Credit: Supplied

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced the upgraded ROG Flow X13, the ultra-portable 2-in-1 convertible ROG gaming laptop with the latest Nvidia 3050 Ti GPU.

This edition brings the overall performance to the next level with a dedicated GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU. The 360° hinge enables quick flipping from standard, tent to tablet mode for various purposes for multifunctionality. With a 16:10 WUXGA display in richer details, this lightweight 13-inch body weighs only 1.3 kg and supports 10 hours of video playback.

Last but not least, the upgraded Flow X13 also comes with an optional external GPU that adds power and flexibility in an ultraportable form factor. The innovative ROG XG Mobile incorporates up to a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 GPU connected directly to the CPU via a custom PCIe 3.0 x8 interface that’s faster than Thunderbolt 4. Together, the Flow X13 and XG Mobile redefine what’s possible with a 13-inch device, empowering users with versatile portability while providing desktop-class gaming performance and connectivity on demand.

Powerful CPU with latest Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU

With an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads built on the cutting-edge 7nm fabrication technology, which provides the performance needed for demanding workloads and unstoppable gameplay. It’s also paired with the latest discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU that brings RTX enhancements and performance to the next level. It’s powered by the Ampere architecture, the second generation of NVIDIA’s RTX technology, which combines new streaming multiprocessors with 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen Tensor cores to enable the most realistic ray-traced graphics, advanced AI features DLSS performance. These improvements enable lifelike visuals while pushing frame rates to new heights. They’re backed by support for NVIDIA Reflex technologies that lower latency in select multiplayer games and NVIDIA Broadcast effects that add instant polish to live streams.

ROG XG Mobile

The ROG XG Mobile introduces a streamlined design that offers an innovative new way to bring desktop-class gaming performance to a gaming powerhouse. This external graphics processor incorporates GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU running on 150W. A custom PCIe 3.0 x8 interface connects the XG Mobile directly to the CPU at speeds that Thunderbolt can’t match. The same cable also includes a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link to feed an integrated I/O hub with enough connectivity to power a complete desktop setup. Together, the Flow X13 and XG Mobile redefine what’s possible with a 13-inch device, empowering users with versatile portability while providing desktop-class gaming performance and connectivity on demand.

360-degree hinge and a touchscreen WUXGA display

The Flow X13 has a slick convertible design with a 360° hinge that opens up flexibility to follow your flow. Switch to stand mode to share your screen or tent mode for tight quarters, and get improved cooling that lowers processor temperatures by up to 8°C. The display is also touchscreen-enabled and outfitted with scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass for added durability and functionality with stylus support for drawing and more. The device’s versatility extends to WUXGA detail, which is also factory-calibrated to meet the PANTONE validation standard for color accuracy. While Adaptive-Sync synchronizes the panel’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate to reduce lag, minimize stuttering and tearing, gamers can also enjoy an edge-to-edge display that boast a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with more space for toolbars and tabs. Versatility like this makes the ROG Flow X13 a real revolution.

ROG Intelligent cooling solution achieves the highest performance level

ROG Intelligent Cooling solution achieves this ideal efficiency not only by making good thermal hardware, but also by implementing novel software management features. The liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly increases performance by up to 10% compared to the standard thermal paste.

While upgraded Arc Flow fans feature 84 blades shaped to increase airflow by up to 13%, it also reduces turbulence and regulates airflow to lower noise and improve long-term reliability. The upgraded design features shorter anti-dust tunnels that leave up to 5% more space around the fan, improving airflow by up to 15%. Preventing the buildup of dust on the fan blades, heatsink fins, and other cooling components ensures the long-term stability and reliability of your system.

Availability and Pricing