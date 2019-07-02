DUBAI: Registrations are now open for the annual Browzly Summer Reading Challenge, which runs from July 5 to September 1.

Organised by Browzly, a popular paper book-swap community launched by Dubai-based Bhavna Mishra, the challenge invites parents and teachers across schools to register their students on http://browzly.com to participate. Once registered, students can login on Browzly to add the books they read this summer and optionally also add their text or video reviews.