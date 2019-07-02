DUBAI: Registrations are now open for the annual Browzly Summer Reading Challenge, which runs from July 5 to September 1.
Organised by Browzly, a popular paper book-swap community launched by Dubai-based Bhavna Mishra, the challenge invites parents and teachers across schools to register their students on http://browzly.com to participate. Once registered, students can login on Browzly to add the books they read this summer and optionally also add their text or video reviews.
The challenge will select six winners of three titles (reader of the highest number of books, writer of the best text review and creator of best video) across two age categories (6-8 and 9-13). They will be chosen by a special jury comprising author Sophie Anderson and Simon Jodrell, principal of the Dubai British School.