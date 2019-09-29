Geevarghese Philip Malayil Image Credit: Supplied

I am a subscriber of Gulf News for 13 years. Even though this is the digital age, since I used to read the printed edition of the newspaper from my childhood, I still prefer to read the printed edition of the newspaper every day in the morning before going to work.

I had only one request while starting the Gulf News subscription and that was to deliver the newspaper by 5am, which they are still complying with by delivering the newspaper by 4.45am.

I read the local, regional, world news, business and properties’ sections of Gulf News in detail in the evening along with other online newspaper editions. This kind of reading encouraged me to achieve my second post-graduation in Business Administration from Dubai and several certifications in Project Management. It also encouraged me to become a blogger.

The real life experiences and reading nourished me to become a blogger and my write-ups are related to socio-economic issues and humanitarian activities, which became my personal passion.

Earlier this year, I became the winner of ‘It all adds up’ promotion for Gulf News subscribers, and I got 250,000 Etihad Miles. I utilised this by visiting Europe with my family. I wish all the best to Gulf News for its 41st anniversary.